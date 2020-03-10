Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus disease 2019 > Covid-19 cases to be discharged only after 2 negative tests in 24 hours: Govt

Covid-19 cases to be discharged only after 2 negative tests in 24 hours: Govt

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The government has issued a discharge policy for Covid-19 cases under which a positive case shall be managed as per protocol and discharged after only two samples test negative within 24 hours and there’s evidence of chest radiographic clearance and viral clearance in respiratory samples.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19, Doctor Says

President Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19, Doctor Says 00:52

 The president underwent testing after coming into contact with three people who have confirmed coronavirus cases.

Recent related videos from verified sources

US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus | Oneindia News [Video]

US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

THE NO. OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA HAVE REACHED 105. THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED VARIOUS INTERNAL MEASURES TO COMBAT THE OUTBREAK. PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI WILL BE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:09Published
Hundreds of elephant centres facing closure as coronavirus decimates Thailand's tourism industry [Video]

Hundreds of elephant centres facing closure as coronavirus decimates Thailand's tourism industry

Hundreds of elephant centres in Thailand are facing closure after the coronavirus decimated the country's tourism industry. The sanctuaries and zoos are popular with holidaymakers but since the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Kentucky

Kentucky now has two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total to six, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday evening. The new cases are in...
bizjournals Also reported by •allAfrica.com

'Covid-19 cases to be discharged only after 2 -ve tests in 24 hours'

The government has issued a discharge policy for Covid-19 cases under which a positive case shall be managed as per protocol and discharged after only two...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mohan1963K

K Mohan Each private hospital across the country should treat the virus patients in the isolation ward otherwise cancel the… https://t.co/9ocKtJ8hL0 13 seconds ago

Sel_xc

_Zibah RT @lenhardtamanda: There are 134,098 cases of COVID-19 worldwide. Out of the 1,422 cases in the US, 38 have died. That is only 2%. 73,863… 31 seconds ago

Mohan1963K

K Mohan All the CGHS clinics across the country should also be involved in screeing and detecting the virus - https://t.co/ZbCKpOsbbv 1 minute ago

Mohan1963K

K Mohan By going for two negative testes as compulsion government want to ensure total eradication of this virus - https://t.co/ZbCKpOsbbv 2 minutes ago

Mohan1963K

K Mohan Following the protocol to treat the affected persons of the virus is most welcome and needed - https://t.co/ZbCKpOsbbv 3 minutes ago

Mohan1963K

K Mohan Covid-19 cases to be discharged only after 2 negative tests in 24 hours: Govt https://t.co/i7rrDuwhR8 via @timesofindia 5 minutes ago

WNN7Com

WNN7.com ‘Covid-19 cases to be discharged only after 2 -ve tests in 24 hours’ https://t.co/2k3f9o7Cv8 #WNN7Com #WNN7 March 16, 2020 at 04:09AM 9 minutes ago

mellonpost

Mellonpost Coronavirus cases in India: Covid-19 cases to be discharged only after 2 negative tests in 24 hours: Govt | -… https://t.co/6WqoiRv2zJ 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.