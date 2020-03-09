Global  

Fourth batch of 53 Indians arrive from Iran, says Jaishankar

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on early Monday said that the fourth batch of 53 Indians has arrived in India from Tehran and Shiraz in Iran. Out of the 53 Indians, 52 are students and one is a teacher. With this, a total of 389 Indians have returned to India from Iran.
