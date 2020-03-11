Global  

Baaghi 3 box office collection day 10: Tiger Shroff starrer continues to fight despite coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood Life Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
With this film, we see Tiger Shroff returning as Ronnie to the Baaghi franchise. In Baaghi 3, he goes to Syria and singlehandedly takes on ISIS to rescue his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh.
