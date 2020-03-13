Global  

Monday Memes: Neha Dhupia's 'it's her choice' comment on Roadies Revolution sparks a meme fest on Twitter

Bollywood Life Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Neha Dhupia got brutally trolled on social media for her comment on Roadies Revolution.
News video: Neha Dhupia trolled, accused of being a 'fake feminist'

Neha Dhupia trolled, accused of being a 'fake feminist' 00:52

 Actress Neha Dhupia is being trolled severely, after her comment on cheating did not go down well with social media users.

Neha Dhupia gets called out for being a 'fake feminist' on Roadies Revolution for THIS reason — view tweets

It so happened that a contestant told Neha Dhupia that he slapped his girlfriend because she was cheating on him with different 5 men. The actress, in response,...
Bollywood Life

MTV Roadies Revolution controversy: Neha Dhupia defends herself

After being heavily trolled for her comment that seemed like she was defending a girl for cheating in a relationship, actress Neha Dhupia on Saturday took to...
Mid-Day

RT @bollywood_life: Monday Memes: Neha Dhupia's 'it's her choice' comment on Roadies Revolution sparks a meme fest on Twitter 31 minutes ago

Monday Memes: Neha Dhupia's 'it's her choice' comment on Roadies Revolution sparks a meme fest on Twitter 33 minutes ago

