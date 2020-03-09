Global  

Thalapathy Vijay at Master audio launch: I've dressed like my friend Thala Ajith

Bollywood Life Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master is directed by Kaithi helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj and also features Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Malavika Mohanan in key roles
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus scare: Music launch of Vijay's 'Master' won't be usual big-crowd event

The 'Master' audio launch will be held at a plush hotel in Chennai. Fans can watch the live telecast of the event on television.
Zee News

What Vijay did for the first time in 27 years?

Vijay's upcoming film 'Master' has advanced to the next level and the promotions of the film have begun ahead of the film's audio launch, which is to be held on...
IndiaTimes

Venkatr89952649

Venkatraju RT @Nazriya4U_: On of the excellent speech by our #Thalapathy #Vijay sir on #Master audio launch ♥️🔥 Especially the word #NanbarAjith wa… 2 minutes ago

nihagoutham

goutham sathiya RT @igtamil: Did Vijay make a strong political statement that was edited in 'Master' audio launch? #MasterAudioLaunch #master #ThalapathyV… 4 minutes ago

vijaitarak9999

Vaathi coming OK 💃 #Thalapathy #Vijay anna HD pics at #Master audio launch 💥💥💥 https://t.co/IloUqP02pZ 4 minutes ago

raghulraja07

𝑹𝒂𝒈𝒉𝒖𝒍 𝑹𝒂𝒋𝒂 RT @VijayIsMyLife: A good round-up article by @TheHinduCinema on #MasterAudioLaunch, covered all the main speeches, the whole speech of Tha… 4 minutes ago

DgNavaz

Navaz Dg RT @igtamil: Thalapathy Vijay's reference to Thala Ajith at 'Master' audio launch rocks #NanbarAjith https://t.co/5PGnh7VPmD 9 minutes ago

