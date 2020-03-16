Global  

Coronavirus pandemic: Shooting of Shilpa Shetty-Abhimanyu Dassani's Nikamma suspended indefinitely

Bollywood Life Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
With Abhimanyu Dassani's Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback on the silver screen after 13 long years. It marks the Bollywood debut of internet sensation Shirley Setia is produced under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks India and Shabbir Khan Films
