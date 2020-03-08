Yes Bank: ED summons Anil Ambani in probe against Rana Kapoor
Monday, 16 March 2020 () *New Delhi:* Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said on Monday.
They said Ambani has been asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on Monday as his group companies are...
Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:19Published
Earlier, CBI investigation into the case revealed that Rana and his family members were paid Rs 600 crore as kickback by DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhwan in the garb... Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Khaleej Times •Hindu