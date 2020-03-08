Yes Bank: ED summons Anil Ambani in probe against Rana Kapoor

Bhakti RT @RishaKhan01: ED to question top 5 borrowers who were extended large credit facilities by Rana Kapoor and Yes Bank. Anil Ambani is the f… 4 seconds ago Bhakti RT @Akash04_1994: Promoters of stressed companies Vodafone Idea, Essel, DHFL, ILFS who got loans from Yes Bank to be questioned. Must say t… 6 seconds ago Bhakti RT @__gautami01: ED to question top 5 borrowers who were extended large credit facilities by Rana Kapoor and Yes Bank. Anil Ambani is the f… 8 seconds ago Bhakti RT @rovi2525: You must give it to @narendramodi govt that it is serious about recovery of bad loans. Goes after Anil Ambani in Yes Bank cas… 9 seconds ago Bhakti RT @AnilAmbaniFans: Promoters of stressed companies Vodafone Idea, Essel, DHFL, ILFS who got loans from Yes Bank to be questioned. Must say… 11 seconds ago Bhakti RT @Sneha6894_S: Promoters of stressed companies Vodafone Idea, Essel, DHFL, ILFS who got loans from Yes Bank to be questioned. Must say th… 15 seconds ago Bhakti RT @ayush_ayush0608: You must give it to @narendramodi govt that it is serious about recovery of bad loans. Goes after Anil Ambani in Yes B… 18 seconds ago Bhakti RT @ThisIssmitaa: Promoters of stressed companies Vodafone Idea, Essel, DHFL, ILFS who got loans from Yes Bank to be questioned. Must say t… 20 seconds ago