Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan to battle 3 villains in the action movie

Bollywood Life Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is the Indianised version of the Korean action film, The Outlaws, also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in key roles
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: It's Salman Khan Vs Randeep Hooda in Prabhudheva's action entertainer

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is set to hit the screens during Eid also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in key roles
Bollywood Life

Radhe: Salman Khan cancels Azerbaijan shoot amid coronavirus outbreak

Salman Khan and Disha Patani have cancelled their shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Baku, Azerbaijan. They were slated to film a song and an action...
Mid-Day

