No stone being left unturned to ensure people are healthy: PM Modi on coronavirus fight

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
In a series of tweets with the hashtag 'India Fights Corona', PM Modi said the encouragement from people highlighting the steps being taken to combat the virus is boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of the fight.
