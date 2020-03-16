Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Muslim outfits decide to defer anti-CAA protests in Tamil Nadu

Muslim outfits decide to defer anti-CAA protests in Tamil Nadu

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Various Muslim outfits on Monday announced their decision to defer over a month-long anti-CAA protests being organised by them in several parts of Tamil Nadu, citing the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus. The agitations were being held against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.