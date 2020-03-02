Global  

Nirbhaya case: Lawyer of convicts writes to International Court of Justice, seeks stay on March 22 hanging

Zee News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Supreme Court, however, today rejected the plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, paving the way for convicts' hanging on March 20. 
News video: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News 03:00

 IN A BID TO CALM THE MARKETS AS THEY CONTINUED TO FALL AMID CONCERNS OVER THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA GOVERNOR SHAKTIKANTA DAS WHILE ADRESSING A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY ON THE YES BANK CRISIS ASSURED THAT SWIFT ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN BY THE CENTRAL BANK AND THE GOVERNMENT AND THE...

Delayed execution

Death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case have made every possible endeavour to slow down their execution. After three successive postponements, the court has now...
Hindu

