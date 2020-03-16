DILIP LOHIA COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 110 After Maharashtra Overtakes Kerala - The Wire Science https://t.co/E3KIdO3t7o 8 minutes ago rajeevdubey Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Taj Mahal to shut down till March 31 https://t.co/rTLV2FQeGQ via @BT_India 9 minutes ago biotecnika Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 114 – Maharashtra’s Numbers Increase https://t.co/B7hhcDzuRW https://t.co/sUCrClamai 2 hours ago Rekha Insan RT @NewIndianXpress: Gym, spa, pubs and assembly of over 50 people banned in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced. #CoronavirusOutbreak #Cor… 2 hours ago Riya RT @dna: As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 38, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple closed to devotees https://t.co/WctDa6B3Nm 2 hours ago Shweta Mishra RT @NewsMobileIndia: Maharashtra: Entry of devotees into Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai will be closed from today evening till further noti… 2 hours ago Mandirpedia As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 38, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple closed to devotees - Chief Minister Uddh… https://t.co/keCdBNcMNh 3 hours ago DNA As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 38, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple closed to devotees https://t.co/WctDa6B3Nm 4 hours ago