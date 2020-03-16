PM Modi, Amit Shah must initiate dialogue over CAA-NRC: RSS Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), while welcoming the decision of prime minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government to introduce the citizenship amendment act (CAA) and national registry of citizens (NRC), on Monday urged the union government to initiate a dialogue with opposition parties to dispel all doubts over the controversial acts. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Prakash. M. D. RT @SitaramYechury: The truth about NRC is again out in the Supreme Court. It was in the President's address to Parliament and has been cle… 1 hour ago avbagur Time to move Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi amongst others into proper bio security cover. How many more reckless and irr… https://t.co/GPTRl2wuQX 11 hours ago avbagur Hello @PMOIndia Time to move Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi amongst others into proper bio security cover. How many more… https://t.co/CpBBlumtjU 11 hours ago RST Sai @IndianExpress @rsprasad Gogoi’s experience in seeking sexual favours may be emulated by members of the Sangh pariv… https://t.co/njP5NjEjyn 23 hours ago Akash Porwal Doubting Kanika kapoor is sliper cell ,who tried to spread #cironavirus To all bjp leaders, narendra modi , amit sh… https://t.co/f1eTabYA9U 1 day ago virendra Narendra Modi on Coronavirus Highlights: 'Janata Curfew' need of the hour, everyone must support it, says Home Mini… https://t.co/dIPQtkGmR0 1 day ago Shantha Devi Narendra Modi on Coronavirus Highlights: 'Janata Curfew' need of the hour, everyone must support it, says Home Mini… https://t.co/CyPQJUpQyi 2 days ago Dinesh Singh Modi ji ne no ball nahi di. Amit shah ko poora no-ball ka over de diya. Shah must be salivating by the thought of… https://t.co/qTLbaMg3OP 2 days ago