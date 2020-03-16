Global  

PM Modi, Amit Shah must initiate dialogue over CAA-NRC: RSS

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), while welcoming the decision of prime minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government to introduce the citizenship amendment act (CAA) and national registry of citizens (NRC), on Monday urged the union government to initiate a dialogue with opposition parties to dispel all doubts over the controversial acts.
