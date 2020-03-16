PM assured that Omar, Mehbooba, other political prisoners in J&K will be released soon: PDP leader

Global  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured that all detained political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, would be released soon, PDP's Rajya Sabha member Nazir Ahmad Laway said.
