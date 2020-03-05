Global  

President Ramnath Kovind nominates former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

Zee News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Ranjan Gogoi, who retired on November 17, 2019, served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from October 3, 2018, to November 17, 2019.
'I am free but...': Farooq Abdullah released from detention after 7 months

‘I am free but...’: Farooq Abdullah released from detention after 7 months 02:28

 Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah walked out of his Gupkar residence on Friday, seven months after he was put under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 by the central government. "This freedom will be complete only when all...

