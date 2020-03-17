Global  

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 3-year-old girl from Kalyan tests positive

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Maharashtra reported six more positive Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number in the state to 40. Five of the six new cases are from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- one from Mumbai, two from Kalyan and two from Navi Mumbai - while the sixth is from Yavatmal. Mumbai now has six cases in all and the MMR, 14.
