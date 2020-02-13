Global  

Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Dharmatma actor Imtiaz Khan, brother of Amjad Khan, passes away at 77

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Imtiaz Khan was known to be a perfectionist. It is said that he used to take repeat shots to get the scene perfect. He was born in Peshawar, Pakistan before independence.
'Yaadon Ki Baraat' actor Imtiaz Khan dies at 78; Jaaved Jaaferi, Anju Mahendroo post condolences

Imtiaz Khan was actor Amjad Khan's brother. He was married to actress Krutika Desai.
