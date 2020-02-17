Global  

SC says yes to permanent commission for women in Navy

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said denying permanent commission to women officers who have served the nation would result in serious miscarriage of justice.
Supreme Court grants permanent commission to women in Navy

The apex court said that it is 'grave injustice' to deny of permanent commission to Short Service Commission (SSC) women in Navy, who have served the nation.
DNA

SC allows permanent commission for women in Navy

Denying permanent commission to women officers who have served the nation would result in a serious miscarriage of justice, it said.
Hindu

