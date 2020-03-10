Global  

MP crisis: Supreme Court issues notice to Kamal Nath government; hearing on Wednesday

Zee News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
A top court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that it will issue a notice to the state government and others, including the secretary of the legislative assembly, for Wednesday at 10.30 am. 
