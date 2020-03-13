Global  

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Arnold Schwarzenegger urge people to take preventive measures against Coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
After being nominated by the WHO Director-General, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Arnold Schwarzenegger have taken to their social handle to promote awareness of the Coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Watch: Police In Spain Use Drones To Warn Crowds Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch: Police In Spain Use Drones To Warn Crowds Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 00:41

 Police in Madrid, Spain recently used drones to urge people to go back inside, as the country is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related videos from verified sources

How to stay healthy, calm during coronavirus pandemic [Video]

How to stay healthy, calm during coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has many people wondering how they can boost their immune system and stay healthy. Health professionals say embracing habits like eating right, exercising, practicing..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published
COVID-19 pandemic presents unique challenges for those who are homeless [Video]

COVID-19 pandemic presents unique challenges for those who are homeless

The coronavirus pandemic presents unique challenges for those who are homeless and the people who help them. Shelters are implementing new procedures while others are putting together COVID-19 hygiene..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus scare: Priyanka Chopra is all about the 'namaste'; Amitabh Bachchan recites a poem

Coronavirus scare: Priyanka Chopra is all about the 'namaste'; Amitabh Bachchan recites a poemCountries all over the world are doing everything in their power to combat the Coronavirus outbreak that has sickened people, put them in quarantine, and taken...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Pelosi promises coronavirus relief package for Americans

President Trump's aides spent Thursday negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a plan to help people who have taken a financial hit amid the coronavirus...
CBS News Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day

