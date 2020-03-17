Nirbhaya: Death row convict Mukesh Singh moves court seeking quashing of death penalty
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () *New Delhi:* One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case Mukesh Singh on Monday moved a court here seeking quashing of death penalty, claiming he was not in Delhi on the date of the crime.
The plea filed before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana claimed Mukesh was arrested from Rajasthan...
NO MORE DEATH WARRANTS, NO MORE WAIT AS ALL FOUR CONVICTED IN THE NIRBHAYA GANG-RAPE AND MURDER CASE 2012 WILL HANG TOMORROW MORNING. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS AKSHAY THAKUR, PAWAN GUPTA, VINAY SHARMA, AND MUKESH SINGH, WHO ARE TO BE HANGED AT 5.30 AM ON FRIDAY....
ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR,..