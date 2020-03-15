Global  

Coronavirus: India bans entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia till March 31

Zee News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The government on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect amid growing concern over the novel Coronavirus outbreak. A travel advisory issued by the government said, "In continuation of the travel advisory issued on March 11 and March 16, the following advisory has been issued.” 
