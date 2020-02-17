Global  

Maharashtra: Central Railway increases platform ticket charges up to Rs 50

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Central Railway (CR) has increased the charges of platform ticket to Rs 50 from Rs 10 prevent overcrowding at stations. WR has decided to hike platform tickets in the range of Rs 15 to Rs 50, depending on each station.
To regulate crowds, railway zones hike price of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50

In a bid to discourage gathering of large crowds in view of the coronavirus, some zonal railways have hiked the platform ticket charges from Rs 10 to Rs 50,...
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus scare: Indian Railways hikes platform ticket price to Rs 50 to minimise footfalls at 250 stations

He, however, added that the increase in the platform ticket prices is a temporary measure to contain an extra load of people in the railway premises. 
Zee News

