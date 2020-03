Puducherry reports its first confirmed COVID-19 case Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A 68-year old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Mahe region of Puducherry, becoming the first confirmed case in the union territory, a senior official said on Tuesday. The condition of the patient was 'stable', as per officials. The number of novel coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday rose to 126, including 22 foreign nationals and the three dead. 👓 View full article

