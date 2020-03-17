Mat Cong attacks govt for nominating ex-CJI Gogoi to Rajya Sabha https://t.co/8axP34Tx42 via @timesofindia 12 minutes ago Krishnan Cong attacks govt for nominating ex-CJI Gogoi to Rajya Sabha https://t.co/Aou3SAcSUd via @timesofindia 18 minutes ago Mayank bamboriya RT @TOIIndiaNews: Cong attacks govt for nominating ex-CJI Gogoi to Rajya Sabha https://t.co/gDevgBkDn6 53 minutes ago TOI India Cong attacks govt for nominating ex-CJI Gogoi to Rajya Sabha https://t.co/gDevgBkDn6 54 minutes ago Madan Damale Cong attacks Govt for nominating ex-CJI Gogoi to RS https://t.co/nnPGm0btXu 3 hours ago 卂Ҡ𝚂卄卂ㄒ RT @DailyExcelsior1: Cong attacks Govt for nominating ex-CJI Gogoi to RS https://t.co/gHnp4fDk7i 6 hours ago Daily Excelsior Cong attacks Govt for nominating ex-CJI Gogoi to RS https://t.co/gHnp4fDk7i 6 hours ago State Times Cong attacks govt for nominating ex-CJI Gogoi to RS - https://t.co/buKZNxPirQ https://t.co/L2jAfPTfZJ 6 hours ago