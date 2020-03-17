Global  

Akhil Gogoi gets bail as NIA fails to file chargesheet within 90 days, but will remain in jail

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
An NIA court on Tuesday granted bail to activist Akhil Gogoi, arrested in December last year for his alleged role in violence during anti-CAA protests, after the agency failed to file a charge sheet against him within the specified period of 90 days in connection with a case of alleged Maoists links.
