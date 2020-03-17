Akhil Gogoi gets bail as NIA fails to file chargesheet within 90 days, but will remain in jail Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

An NIA court on Tuesday granted bail to activist Akhil Gogoi, arrested in December last year for his alleged role in violence during anti-CAA protests, after the agency failed to file a charge sheet against him within the specified period of 90 days in connection with a case of alleged Maoists links. 👓 View full article

0

