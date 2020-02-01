'Will speak in detail about my Rajya Sabha seat,' says Ranjan Gogoi

Global  

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, whose nomination to Rajya Sabha has been questioned by many parties, on Tuesday said he would speak in detail about accepting the offer of a seat to the Upper House after he takes oath. Briefly talking to reporters who went to meet him at his residence in Guwahati, Gogoi said, "I will...
 A big row has broken out over the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said questioned whether this was a case of quid pro quo. He added that the Modi government had benefitted politically from several verdicts passed under the...

