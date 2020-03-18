Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus scare: Rajasthan tourism locks down, all monuments shut from today

Coronavirus scare: Rajasthan tourism locks down, all monuments shut from today

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The state has entered the complete lockdown stage and will close down all historical monuments, including Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, Amber Fort and other popular spots, starting Wednesday in a bid prevent the spread of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.