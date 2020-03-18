Coronavirus scare: Rajasthan tourism locks down, all monuments shut from today Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The state has entered the complete lockdown stage and will close down all historical monuments, including Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, Amber Fort and other popular spots, starting Wednesday in a bid prevent the spread of coronavirus. 👓 View full article

