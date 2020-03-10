Global  

MP political crisis: Digvijaya Singh among Congress leaders taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru

Zee News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Besides Digvijaya Singh, other Congress party leaders who had been taken into preventive custody are Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders Sajjan Singh Verma and Kantilal Bhuria.
Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News

Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News

 Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attempts to meet rebel MLAs, taken into preventive custody; Health Ministry approves treatment of COVID-19 with HIV drugs; Indian Army reports its first case of COVID-19; Congress seeks discussion on alleged govt surveillance and more news #StaySafeStayHome

