SC questions Jammu and Kashmir administration on Omar Abdullah's release, next hearing after 7 days

Zee News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday (March 18) asked Jammu and Kashmir administration to take instruction on whether it is planning to release former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has been detained under Public Safety Act. 
