Dissent in times of coronavirus: NCPCR seeks report on Shaheen Bagh protest

Hindu Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The NCPCR wrote to the District Magistrate of South East Delhi to submit a report regarding the assembly of people at the Shaheen Bagh protest site amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News 02:48

 AMID THE CONORAVIRUS OUTBREAK, THE RESIDENT WELFARE ASSOCIATION MEMBERS AND DELHI POLICE TALKED TO THE PROTESTERS AT SHAHEEN BAGH, URGING THEM TO CALL OFF THEIR PROTEST IN WAKE OF VIRUS OUTBREAK, WHICH HAS CLAIMED THREE LIVES IN THE COUNTRY SO FAR. WHILE ADRESSING THE MEDIA, THE HEALTH MINISTRY HAS...

