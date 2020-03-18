Coronavirus cases in India climb to 151, includes 25 foreigners

Global  

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 151 on Wednesday after 14 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from Philippines, one each belonging to Canada, United Kingdom, Indonesia and Singapore.
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 223, President cancels all appointments | Oneindia

Coronavirus cases in India reach 223, President cancels all appointments | Oneindia 03:03

 THE NUMBER OF COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES IN THE COUNTRY HAS RISEN TO 223, INCLUDING 32 FOREIGN NATIONALS, IT WAS REVEALED TODAY. AT LEAST 50 FRESH CASES WERE REPORTED TODAY, MAKING IT THE LARGEST SINGLE-DAY JUMP SINCE THE OUTBREAK BEGAN WEEKS AGO. AFTER SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR SHARED ON SOCIAL MEDIA TODAY...

