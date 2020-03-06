Suspected coronavirus patient commits suicide after jumping from 7th floor of Delhi`s Safdarjung Hospital
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () The patient returned from Sydney in Australia on Wednesday and was directly admitted to the hospital after he complained of severe headache. The police is yet to confirm if he was suffering from coronavirus.
Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis Earlier this week, Elba announced that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus but was not exhibiting any symptoms. Days after announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19, Elba revealed that Tom Hanks inspired him to come forward with...
The fifth Illinois patient with the novel coronavirus, a college student who had just returned from Italy, has been released from the hospital after being treated for a day for COVID-19. CBS 2. Marissa..