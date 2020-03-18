Global  

Coronavirus: PM Modi to address nation on Thursday

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday evening on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday. ​​ "PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to covid-19 and the efforts to combat it," the PMO tweeted.
News video: Coronavirus | PM Modi's speech, Goa 'hoax', India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | PM Modi's speech, Goa 'hoax', India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates 03:40

 Cases of Coronavirus infection crossed 150 in India on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief the nation on the fight against Covid-19 on March 19 at 8 pm. Meanwhile, NITI Aayog held a meeting with the government's Principal Scientific Advisor regarding development of a vaccine in India....

