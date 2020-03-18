Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: CBSE exams postponed till March 31

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus outbreak: CBSE exams postponed till March 31The government has decided to postponne the CBSE exams till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to a circular issued by the Secretary, Department of Higher Education/School Education and Literacy, Government of India all ongoing exams of the board for classes -X and XII being held in examination centres in...
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak: CBSE class 10, 12 board exams postponed till March 31, JEE(Main) to be rescheduled

A Ministry of Human Resource Development order directed the CBSE and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till March 31 in view of the...
DNA

Coronavirus spread: CBSE postpones class 10, 12 board exams; to be rescheduled after March 31

The decision comes in compliance with the instruction received by the CBSE from Secretary of Department of Higher Education/School Education and Literacy.
Zee News


