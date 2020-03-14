Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari appointed Chief Justice of Bombay HC

Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari appointed Chief Justice of Bombay HC

Indian Express Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dharmadhikari to be chief justice of Bombay HC

He is due to retire on April 27
Hindu

Coronavirus pandemic: Bombay HC restricts court hearings to only urgent matters from Monday

Bombay high court acting chief justice BP Dharmadhikari on Saturday directed that court hearing be restricted to only matters of urgency for a week starting...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.