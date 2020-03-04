Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Safdarjung Hospital > Man suspected of coronavirus jumps off Safdarjung Hospital building, dies

Man suspected of coronavirus jumps off Safdarjung Hospital building, dies

DNA Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The man, a resident of Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, had returned from Sydney only on Wednesday and was admitted to the facility by airport authorities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Las Vegas man waits for Coronavirus test

Las Vegas man waits for Coronavirus test 01:49

 A local man fears he has the Coronavirus and can't get tested.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Where's your compassion?' Shocking moment LA residents rob and harass homeless man amid coronavirus lockdown [Video]

'Where's your compassion?' Shocking moment LA residents rob and harass homeless man amid coronavirus lockdown

The shocking lack of humanity is on display in Mar Vista, Los Angeles on Tuesday morning (March 17) as a homeless man is robbed, harassed and humiliated by residents of a local apartment..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:55Published
Coronavirus Update: Health Officials Retracing Contacts With Infected New Rochelle Man [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Health Officials Retracing Contacts With Infected New Rochelle Man

This morning hundreds of people in Westchester County are being asked to self-quarantine. The news comes as a man in his 50s is being treated for coronavirus at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19 Live Updates: Man suspected of coronavirus commits suicide at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 45, followed by Kerala at 30.
DNA

Coronavirus Update: Queens Man Dies In Long Island Hospital

A Queens man who tested positive for the coronavirus died Monday at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside, hospital officials confirmed.
CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.