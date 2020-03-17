Global  

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s Rajya Sabha nomination triggers plea in Supreme Court

Hindu Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The petition filed by academic Madhu Purnima Kishwar contended that former judges should be insulated from “post-retirement allurements” like the Lokpal
News video: ‘Quid pro quo’: Owaisi slams Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha

‘Quid pro quo’: Owaisi slams Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha 03:01

 A big row has broken out over the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said questioned whether this was a case of quid pro quo. He added that the Modi government had benefitted politically from several verdicts passed under the...

Opposition unhappy over former CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Rajya Sabha nomination

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha, triggering accusations from the opposition who claimed...
DNA

Will speak after taking oath, says former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Rajya Sabha nomination

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Monday (March 16), said on Tuesday (March 17) that he will speak about...
Zee News

Tweets about this

Adhith50128008

Adhith RT @Nidhi: Former SC judge Justice Kurien Joesph tells NDTV former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha has “shaken t… 2 minutes ago

AadilHasanAdv1

Aadil Hasan Adv RT @AyshaRenna: As Mr Ranjan Gogoi is preparing to take oath as Member of Rajya Sabha tomorow, here is what Mr Arun Jaitley, a former minis… 3 minutes ago

DipPatel

Dipen Sitapara RT @swapan55: India will always be grateful to former CJI Ranjan Gogoi for fast-tracking hearings & judgment of the never-ending Ayodhya di… 3 minutes ago

si_rael

Raja Rael Si (Son Of God, the King) Reject CAA&NRC Plea In SC Challenges Nomination Of Ex-CJI Gogoi To Rajya Sabha; Says Crosses 'Yet Another Lakshman Rekha" A plea c… https://t.co/jwLkOsMqbd 5 minutes ago

khleeq29

Khaleeque RT @sardesairajdeep: 'More appropriate if Justice Gogoi doesn't take the Rajya Sabha nomination.. public perception will be that judiciary… 6 minutes ago

Chowkidarhchorh

Mukund Kamble RT @barandbench: [BREAKING] Madhu Purnima Kishwar files PIL challenging nomination of Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha [READ PETITION… 8 minutes ago

si_rael

Raja Rael Si (Son Of God, the King) Reject CAA&NRC Former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph slams Ranjan Gogoi nomination Common man’s confidence will be shak… https://t.co/zhsFwsK4zC 15 minutes ago

Timepas29159619

Indian RT @BDUTT: "It is a clear case of quid pro quo," says Justice A.P Shah to me about former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's nomination… 17 minutes ago

