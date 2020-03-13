Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from Safdarjung Hospital

A 23-year-old man, who was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital from the IGI Airport after he was suspected of having been exposed to COVID-19, jumped o



Recent related videos from verified sources Northwest Hospital Healthcare Provider, Sinai Patient Test Positive For COVID-19



A health care worker at Northwest Hospital and a patient at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore have tested positive for the coronavirus, LifeBridge Health said Wednesday afternoon. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:39 Published 21 minutes ago NCH opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site



NCH opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to help catch new cases. This comes as the hospital treats its first COVID-19 patient and quarantines 37 employees as a result of contact with that person. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:59 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hong Kong records fourth coronavirus-related death - hospital spokeswoman An 80-year old man became the fourth patient in Hong Kong to die due to the coronavirus, a Nethersole Eastern Hospital spokeswoman said on Friday.

Reuters 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this