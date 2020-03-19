SC on MP crisis: Rebel MLAs cannot be held `hostage`, should be `free` to make their choice Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Supreme Court on Thursday (March 19,2020) will resume hearing on the Madhya Pradesh political crisis deciding weather to order an immediate floor test or not as pled by former Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this PlanetAlkeshA🦂 RT @PTI_News: MP political crisis: SC asks what if Speaker meets rebel MLAs through video link and then decide? Speaker tells SC he cannot 4 days ago The Quint LIVE | ASG Maninder Singh, appearing for rebel MLAs says that the Speaker cannot keep decision on resignations pend… https://t.co/NCDUVGTEZA 4 days ago Shubham verma RT @ZeeNews: SC on MP crisis: Rebel MLAs cannot be held 'hostage', should be 'free' to make their choice https://t.co/tH4J3hZoZL 4 days ago Post of Asia SC on MP crisis: Rebel MLAs cannot be held `hostage`, should be `free` to make their choice https://t.co/s7Y0zQs364 https://t.co/F3ojq3UVJ4 4 days ago Daily News SC on MP crisis: Rebel MLAs cannot be held `hostage`, should be `free` to make their choice https://t.co/MxhzXE6UcV 5 days ago Blunt_Talking So why not the same statement when Shivakumar kept the MLAs like slaves during Gujarat and Maharashtra power tussle… https://t.co/b9N2zYDCOy 5 days ago Ujjwal Singh PTI_News: MP political crisis: SC asks what if Speaker meets rebel MLAs through video link and then decide? Speaker tells SC he cannot 5 days ago Devdiscourse MP political crisis: SC asks what if Speaker meets rebel MLAs through video link and then decide? Speaker tells SC… https://t.co/DKVkDqTihI 5 days ago