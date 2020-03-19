Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > SC on MP crisis: Rebel MLAs cannot be held `hostage`, should be `free` to make their choice

SC on MP crisis: Rebel MLAs cannot be held `hostage`, should be `free` to make their choice

Zee News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Thursday (March 19,2020) will resume hearing on the Madhya Pradesh political crisis deciding weather to order an immediate floor test or not as pled by former Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PlanetAlkeshA

PlanetAlkeshA🦂 RT @PTI_News: MP political crisis: SC asks what if Speaker meets rebel MLAs through video link and then decide? Speaker tells SC he cannot 4 days ago

TheQuint

The Quint LIVE | ASG Maninder Singh, appearing for rebel MLAs says that the Speaker cannot keep decision on resignations pend… https://t.co/NCDUVGTEZA 4 days ago

ShubhamVermaMBD

Shubham verma RT @ZeeNews: SC on MP crisis: Rebel MLAs cannot be held 'hostage', should be 'free' to make their choice https://t.co/tH4J3hZoZL 4 days ago

post_asia

Post of Asia SC on MP crisis: Rebel MLAs cannot be held `hostage`, should be `free` to make their choice https://t.co/s7Y0zQs364 https://t.co/F3ojq3UVJ4 4 days ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News SC on MP crisis: Rebel MLAs cannot be held `hostage`, should be `free` to make their choice https://t.co/MxhzXE6UcV 5 days ago

deepakiit

Blunt_Talking So why not the same statement when Shivakumar kept the MLAs like slaves during Gujarat and Maharashtra power tussle… https://t.co/b9N2zYDCOy 5 days ago

ujjwalc2

Ujjwal Singh PTI_News: MP political crisis: SC asks what if Speaker meets rebel MLAs through video link and then decide? Speaker tells SC he cannot 5 days ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse MP political crisis: SC asks what if Speaker meets rebel MLAs through video link and then decide? Speaker tells SC… https://t.co/DKVkDqTihI 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.