Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Supreme Court will on Thursday (March 19, 2020) hear the curative petition of one of the convicts of 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, Pawan Gupta. In his plea, Gupta has claimed that he was a minor “at the time of the offence'' and thereby his death sentence should be commuted to life imprisonment”. 👓 View full article