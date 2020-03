Anand Sharma RT @roshantd: Army Reports 1 st case but Modiji is busy doing horse trade and fully engaged in MP politics. Centre Says Coronavirus Testi… 1 hour ago

VeerNari Shakti Resettlement Foundation Very Sad news of Corona spreading now also in Soldiers from Indian Army. Just imagine that Corona virus has nothing… https://t.co/58fpSKm4PI 2 hours ago

Arpita RT @Ishita26199096: Indian Army reports its first case of coronavirus, India's total at 147. a 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for… 2 hours ago

rahul joshi #Indian_Army reports its first case of #coronavirus A 34-year-old #soldier, whose father had travelled to Iran, ha… https://t.co/3YIPB1ZqtF 3 hours ago

THE ER NURSE🚑🚑 The Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak started, Wuhan, reports zero new infections for the first time. Hen… https://t.co/T7AYYJdk2W 3 hours ago

Thought Felon BREAKING: Indian Army reports its first case of Corona virus. https://t.co/gQTyikVKm1 4 hours ago