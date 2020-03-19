Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday. Gogoi's wife Rupanjali Gogoi, daughter, and son in law were also present in Parliament. Congress staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over Gogoi's membership to the House. Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi and wife arrive in Parliament ahead of taking oath as RS member

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi and wife arrive in Parliament ahead of taking oath as RS member 00:25

 Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi and wife arrive in Parliament ahead of taking oath as RS member

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Quid pro quo’: Owaisi slams Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha [Video]

‘Quid pro quo’: Owaisi slams Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha

A big row has broken out over the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said questioned whether this was a case of quid pro quo. He..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
‘Dalit MP from Congress assaulted in Lok Sabha’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury [Video]

‘Dalit MP from Congress assaulted in Lok Sabha’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress has alleged that an MP from their party, Ramya Haridas was assaulted by BJP leaders in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the BJP MPs in the house..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday took oath as Rajya Sabha member amid uproar in the House. President Ram Nath Kovind has nominated Gogoi to...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduZee NewsDNA

'Will speak in detail about my Rajya Sabha seat,' says Ranjan Gogoi

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, whose nomination to Rajya Sabha has been questioned by many parties, on Tuesday said he would speak in detail about...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesHinduDNA

Tweets about this

JohnXXX37953732

John-XXX विपक्ष ने किया हंगामा! Opposition walkout during Ranjan Gogoi takes oath in Rajya Sabha" So it shows how oppsition… https://t.co/1o4hDd4Smw 25 seconds ago

RangaSiyaar1

Ranga RT @barandbench: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi takes oath amidst some members shouting SHAME. #RanjanGogoiMP #RanjanGogoi #J… 33 seconds ago

URRao10

URRao RT @RomeshNadir: “Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member”amid uproar from the Opposition benches, the shame worn by them ! :… 40 seconds ago

sanjaisaini

sanjai saini RT @PoulomiMSaha: Justice Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as member of Rajya Sabha #Congress walks out of house at the time https://t.co/h2BKDiq1… 55 seconds ago

mdhasan25798

Indian भारतीय RT @ZeeNews: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as RS member, Opposition MPs shout 'shame' slogans, stage walkout https://t.co/Bvo6Dpa1AC 1 minute ago

SabithAlangadan

Sabith Alangadan🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Members of opposition parties walk out from the House as Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP.… 1 minute ago

NENowNews

NorthEast Now Several members of the Congress shouted ‘shame’ and ‘deal’ as the former CJI took oath @narendramodi @AmitShah https://t.co/7iO0QwjdRI 2 minutes ago

aaqib283

Aaqib Rashid RT @the_hindu: The Opposition parties in a scathing attack had pointed out Justice #RanjanGogoi’s own statement that post-retirement appoin… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.