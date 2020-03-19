Coronavirus: Chidambaram calls for immediate lockdown of all towns, cities for 2-4 weeks Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said since ICMR's random sample testing has revealed that there is no community transmission of coronavirus (Stage 3) so far, this is the moment to announce a temporary lockdown and contain the disease at Stage 2. 👓 View full article

