Coronavirus: Chidambaram calls for immediate lockdown of all towns, cities for 2-4 weeks

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said since ICMR's random sample testing has revealed that there is no community transmission of coronavirus (Stage 3) so far, this is the moment to announce a temporary lockdown and contain the disease at Stage 2.
News video: What would London in lockdown be like?

What would London in lockdown be like? 01:22

 The Government has said London will not be locked down like other major cities around the world, despite concerns about the pace of the spread of coronavirus. But if a shutdown did happen what would this mean for Londoners?

