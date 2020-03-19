Global  

Nirbhaya case: Four death row convicts to be hanged on Friday as Delhi court dismisses plea for staying execution

Thursday, 19 March 2020
Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) are set to be executed on March 20 at 5.30 am.
