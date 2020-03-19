Coronavirus: India's not staring at community spread, says ICMR
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus scare in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday asserted that there is "no proof" whatsoever of its possible spread across communities in India.
"Till date, 826 samples of people suffering from severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses have...
Count of Coronavirus infection cases crossed 135 in India on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has reached Stage 2 of the outbreak. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached 3 on Tuesday after a 64-year-old passed away at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Restrictive...
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday (March 19) said that a total of 826 samples were tested for community transmission of coronavirus and all... Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Reuters •Reuters India
Tweets about this
Ommcom News Amid the coronavirus scare in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday asserted that… https://t.co/DBf150nQZH 2 hours ago