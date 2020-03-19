Global  

Coronavirus: India's not staring at community spread, says ICMR

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus scare in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday asserted that there is "no proof" whatsoever of its possible spread across communities in India.

"Till date, 826 samples of people suffering from severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses have...
