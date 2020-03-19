Coronavirus outbreak: PM Narendra Modi lauds Delhi doctor' message to fight COVID-19

Thursday, 19 March 2020 () On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to shower praises on a Delhi-based doctor whose message on fighting coronavirus has won him hearts all over the internet. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi re-tweeted a picture featuring the Delhi doctor and captioned it: Well said, Doctor! Also a shout-out to all those working...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government is prohibiting gathering of more than 20 people in the national capital. This comes amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed one in Delhi. Educational institutions to be shut in Delhi till 31 March, the state government ordered. All...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He exhorted the people to adhere to a self-imposed 'janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, 2020. He also asked the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 28:58Published