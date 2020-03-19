Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Meet Pinakin Shukla, the man who is working hard for the betterment of the society

Meet Pinakin Shukla, the man who is working hard for the betterment of the society

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
While there are people who work for their own growth, there also very few who work for the betterment of society. Pinakin Shukla is that name who is a politician, social activist and land developer based in Virpur, Mahisagar district in Gujarat. His father Mr.Mukesh Shukla had been a president of Kheda-Anand district panchayat...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.