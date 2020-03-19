After 7 years, my daughter’s soul will rest in peace: Mother of December 16 gangrape victim

You Might Like

Tweets about this NAINA_MEHRA 👸🏻 RT @NewIndianXpress: After a Delhi court dismissed a plea by three of the four convicts in the 2012 #NirbhayaCase, her mother Asha Devi sai… 12 hours ago humazaidi A mother whose daughter was raped and physically tortured, the mother who struggled so hard for the justice,abused… https://t.co/OUBlxObXBd 16 hours ago Darshit H Raval Battling since last 7 years she got justice. She fought for her daughter’s justice.Four accused after leeching the… https://t.co/C3vDURQAZw 18 hours ago BAJPAI,PANKAJ ,INC🇮🇳 RT @Elizatweetz: Finally Nirbhaya got the justice, which should've been given to her many years back when the incident occured. Now her so… 18 hours ago Bandhna RT @sejal1000: Finally, a mother and her daughter won! Just 3.5 hrs to go and there will be a new day in a mother's life after struggling f… 22 hours ago ☙ⒶⓝⓋ☙ⓘⓀⓐ☙ :} {♡ My🇮🇳,🏏,✨} RT @Simashah26: #NirbhayaCase I want all fandom to Trend for indian Daughter who will get justice today by loosing her precious life becau… 23 hours ago Atiq Flamboyant RT @Girlsdotpk: - “Today, justice has been done after seven years... my daughter’s soul can now rest in peace.” Full story: https://t.co/F… 1 day ago Girls.Pk - “Today, justice has been done after seven years... my daughter’s soul can now rest in peace.” Full story: https://t.co/FLnE6U2OCX 1 day ago