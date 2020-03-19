Global  

Coronavirus: Gurugram society residents sing Gayatri Mantra from balconies

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
With the coronavirus outbreak wrecking havoc across the globe, people are taking the necessary precautions and also seeking for some divine intervention. After a viral video showed Italians confined to their homes singing from their balconies, a viral video of the similar kind from Gurugram shows people amid lockdown, singing the...
